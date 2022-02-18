Covid restrictions eased in Australian capital

Canberra, Feb 18 Authorities in Australia's capital Canberra on Friday announced a further easing of restrictions in the city.

Andrew Barr, the Chief Minister of the Australian Capital Territory (ACT), announced that from 6 p.m. on Friday all density limits that currently apply to restricted businesses and activities in the ACT will be lifted, as will a ban on dancing and requirements for patrons to be seated while eating and drinking in licensed venues, reports Xinhua news agency.

From February 21, elective surgery will resume at Calvary Public Hospital Bruce, with a gradual return to full capacity in the following days.

Barr said while there would likely be an uptick in Covid-19 cases in winter, he was optimistic about the months ahead.

"Our case numbers have steadied, and we are cautiously optimistic about the autumn period," he said in a statement.

"While we recognise the situation could change if a new variant of concern emerges or there is a surge in cases, this step is designed to minimize the disruption of Covid-19 on our local businesses when it is safe to do so."

Australia on Friday reported more than 20,000 new Covid-19 cases, including 561 in the ACT, and over 30 deaths.

According to Department of Health data, there were 2,677 cases being treated in Australian hospitals, including 224 in intensive care, 90 of which were on ventilators.

