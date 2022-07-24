CPI comes out against CPM, says Kerala being branded as Pinarayi govt

Thiruvananthapuram, July 24 The Communist Party of India (CPI) has come out strongly against the CPM, saying that there was a deliberate attempt to brand the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala as Pinarayi Vijayan government.

Party members who were participating in the Thiruvananthapuram district committee meeting spoke about the need for internal discussions on the government. They said that there were no such attempts in the previous LDF governments led by E.K. Nayanar, P.K. Vasudevan Nair or V.S. Achuthanandan, asserting that branding an LDF government was not acceptable according to communist ideals.

The party members also flayed the home ministry under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and said that the state police was drawing flak from the general society for its failures and even its highhandedness including lockup torture and murders. The members that the Chief Minister travelling in a cavalcade of more than 40 vehicles was unheard of in the history of Kerala, also charged the state CPI leadership for keeping a studied silence on the matter.

The members stated that the state CPI leadership was not giving any concrete opinion on the environmental issues being mishandled by the Left government led by the CPM. The members also said that the K-Rail was a classic example in which the government and the Left front became unacceptable to the general public.

They also came out against the state leadership for losing Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat to Congress' Shashi Tharoor. The party leaders told the state leadership to start election work in the constituency with immediate effect.

Shashi Tharoor has been winning from the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat continuously since 2009.

