CPI-M alleges political violence by BJP in Tripura

Agartala, June 2 The CPI-M on Thursday claimed that political violence sponsored by the ruling BJP in Tripura has crossed all limits and even the ailing and injured people are not being spared. The opposition party said that ruling party members and goons also attacked patients in the hospital and doctors' chambers.

The CPI-M leaders alleged that after the announcement of the June 23 bypolls to the four assembly seats in Tripura, political violence has increased in different parts of the state.

CPI-M Tripura state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury said that fearing defeat in the by-elections, the BJP workers led by their leaders have been attacking the CPI-M leaders and workers in more than 12 places in Dhalai, West Tripura and South Tripura districts during the past one week.

"At Rajnagar (in south Tripura) and Mohanpur (in west Tripura), the BJP workers led by their leaders attacked the ailing and injured people in the hospital and doctors' chambers. In most cases police remained as wooden dolls," Chowdhury, former Forest and Tribal Welfare Minister, told the media.

The CPI-M state Secretary, party leaders Sudhan Das and Ratan Das, said that in the series of attacks during the past week more than 20 people were injured, some of them seriously and many properties including rubber sheets were looted by the BJP activists.

"In Mohanpur, the BJP workers armed with sophisticated weapons attacked the houses belonging to CPI-M workers and members and carried out violence for more than five hours on May 31. The security personnel remained inactive even after being informed," the Left leader said.

Chowdhury, who also submitted detailed written complaint elaborating all the violent incidents to the Chief Electoral Officer and the Director General of Police, said that a total anarchy is prevailing in the state.

"In some cases, women and girls came forward to prevent the BJP goons from attacking their male family members," the CPI-M leader said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor