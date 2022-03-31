CPI-ML MLA's health deteriorates during protest outside Bihar assembly

Patna, March 31 Health of a CPI-ML leader deteriorated after he along with several other Left party MLAs were marshalled out from the Bihar Assembly on Thursday.

Sudama Prasad, CPI-ML MLA from Tarari assembly constituency in Bhojpur district, along with one dozen Left party leaders were protesting against the poor law and order situation in the state.

They went into the well of the Assembly despite warning by Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha. As the agitating left party leaders refused to leave the well, they were marshalled out from the Vidhan Sabha on the direction of the Speaker.

The agitating leaders of CPI, CPI-M and CPI-ML then sat on the dharna outside the Vidhan Sabha and started shouting slogans against the Nitish Kumar government. Then suddenly Sudama Prasad became the victim of the heat stroke.

He initially slept on the road outside portico to recover, but few minutes later, he complained about uneasiness in breathing.

The fellow legislators immediately called the medical staff of Vidhan Sabha who rescued him in the ambulance and gave him preliminary treatment. As he did not recover from the stroke, he was taken to the hospital. The condition of Sudama Prasad is said to be stable.

The left leaders sharply reacted to the marshelling out incident.

"We were protesting against the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. It is our democratic right to protest against wrongdoings. The way the Speaker marshalled out us was extremely unfortunate. It is a threat to democracy," said Manoj Manjil, MLA of the left party.

Former chief minister Rabri Devi also reacted sharply to the incident.

"Such an incident is extremely dangerous for democracy. No one has forgotten the incident last year when ruling NDA leaders including CM were involved in directing police officials and marshals to beat opposition leaders during the budget session. No one would rule the state permanently. The power can be shifted. If the government in the state would change at any point, they may face the consequences of today's aggressions," Rabri Devi said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor