CPI, SP delegations reach Jahangirpuri, allege Delhi Police blocking way in 'meeting affected families'

Two separate delegations of CPI and Samajwadi Party visited the Jahangirpuri area in Delhi where the demolition of structures took place on Wednesday as part of the anti-encroachment drive and alleged that the city police is forbidding them from entering the area citing the law and order problem.

Speaking to ANI, CPI General Secretary D Raja said, "We came in a delegation consisting of top leaders of our party. We wanted to visit the place where the bulldozing took place and meet the affected families and victims to understand their difficulties and to express our solidarity. But Delhi police decided not to allow us. They said that we cannot enter into the area because it will create a law and order problem."

The CPI leader further said that they visited the site to "uphold the rule of law" which was "broken by bulldozing".

"We told them that communists never create law and order problems. We are here to uphold the rule of law which was broken by bulldozing the shops and other structures of poor people. Who should be held responsible for breaking the rule of law?" he said.

Raja alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah should be held responsible for "whatever happened in Jahangirpuri".

"Delhi police is directly under the Home Ministry. Home Minister Amit Shah should be held responsible and answerable for whatever happened in Jahangirpuri," he said.

"The encroachment shows the failure of the Delhi Municipal Corporation and Delhi government," the CPI leader added.

Earlier today, Special Commissioner of Police (CP) Dependra Pathak said that situation in the violence-hit area is peaceful and political leaders are not allowed to visit the mosque. However, no restrictions have been imposed on general devotees.

Speaking on the peaceful situation in the Jahangirpuri area, Dependra Pathak said, "Normalcy will return in the area in the next 24 to 36 hours." He added that the situation is peaceful at present.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Crime Branch and local police will probe the call details and WhatsApp chats of accused Ansar in the Jahangirpuri violence to gather more information about his contacts during the violent incident on Hanuman Jayanti, said the sources.

The drive that was halted by the Supreme Court was launched just days after violent clashes broke out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on April 16 between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession that left nine people injured, including eight police personnel and a civilian.

( With inputs from ANI )

