CPI(M) woos Muslim League for seminar on UCC, Cong says it won’t go

Thiruvananthapuram, July 8 Time and again the CPI(M) woos the second biggest ally in the Congress led UDF- Indian Union Muslim League and the latest one has come is an invite for a seminar on the now contentious issue of the Uniform Civil Code.

The IUML like most parties prefer to be in power and that practice was snuffed out when Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan won a successive term in 2021, leaving many in the IUML anguished and there were signs of restlessness, more so, because of unrest in the faction ridden Congress party in Kerala.

And when murmurs began that the IUML might look elsewhere, came the stunning victory of the Congress party in the Karnataka assembly polls and all talks of the IUML moving base went out of the window.

But when the UCC talks began gaining ground and the IUML always strongly opposed to it, CPI-M state secretary M. V. Govindan on Saturday made no bones when he said that the CPI-M has no untouchability towards the IUML.

"All like-minded forces have to unite against fascism, the stand of the IUML towards UCC is correct and there is no need to specifically ask if they will take part," said Govindan.

IUML general secretary PMA Salam confirmed that the invite to take part has come and they will take a decision after discussing in the Congress led UDF. But veteran Lok Sabha member of the IUML- E.T.Mohammed Basheer said the CPI(M) has a "dirty political agenda" and the IUML will not "fall into the trap" of the CPI(M).

UDF Convenor and veteran Congress leader M. M. Hassan said he doesn't think the IUML will participate in the seminar of CPI(M) on UCC, while the Congress party will not go.

