CPI's Binoy Viswam gives notice on EPFO interest rate in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi, March 14 CPI lawmaker Binoy Viswam on Monday gave a suspension of business notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the decision of slashing EPFO interest rate to 8.1 per cent from 8.5 per cent, the lowest in the last 43 years.

On Saturday, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) decided to lower the interest on provident fund deposits for 2021-22 and provide an 8.1 per cent rate of interest. This slashing of rate of interest is the lowest since 1977-78 when the EPF interest rate was recorded at 8 per cent.

AAP Member Sanjay Singh has also given Zero Hour notice regarding not to change the original building of Mahatma Gandhi in Ahmedabad's Sabarmati ashram.

The second part of the Budget session resumed after a 30-day recess this morning and will conclude on April 8.

During this period, the House is likely to get over 64 hours to transact the legislative business besides taking up the issues of public importance during this part of the session.

External Affair Minister S. Jaishankar is likely to make a statement on Tuesday on the evacuation of the Indian nationals from war-torn Ukraine under 'Operation Ganga'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor