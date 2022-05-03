Croatia lifts remaining Covid-19 entry rules

Zagreb, May 3 Croatia's Interior Ministry announced on Monday to lift the remaining Covid-19 entry measures, which means that travellers from all over the world can now enter the country without showing any certificate or giving any explanation regarding coronavirus.

The measure is expected to facilitate the border traffic as well as the upcoming tourist season, the ministry was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

The Croatian government announced on April 9 to abolish almost all restrictions imposed to curb the Covid-19 pandemic, as only the protective mask mandate remained in place in medical and nursing institutions.

Moreover, all restrictive measures concerning travellers from the European Union (EU) countries were also lifted on April 9, while those from other countries outside the EU were obliged to show a negative PCR test, proof of vaccination or recovery from Covid-19.

Nonetheless, the government has warned that the pandemic is not over yet and recommended the use of masks in crowded places.

