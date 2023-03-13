Crowdfunding misuse: SC notice to Guj Police on bail plea of Trinamool's Saket Gokhale

New Delhi, March 13 The Supreme Court on Monday sought a reply from the Gujarat government on a plea filed by Saket Gokhale, Trinamool Congress spokesperson, seeking bail in a case related to alleged misuse of money collected through crowdfunding.

A bench comprising Justices B.R. Gavai and Vikram Nath issued a notice to the Gujarat government and sought its reply within two weeks. Senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, representing Gokhale, sought a shorter date for hearing but the court declined the plea.

Earlier, Singhvi had submitted that no case of cheating was made out as his client has always maintained that he has collected money from crowdfunding.

In January this year, the Gujarat High Court had declined to grant bail to Gokhale, who was arrested from Delhi subsequent to lodging of an FIR on December 28, 2022, by the Ahmedabad Police disclosing commission of offence u/s 120B, 420, 467,471 of IPC.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor