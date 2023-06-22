CVoter Snap Poll: Majority of Oppn voters feel Modi's US visit will help India

New Delhi, June 22 CVoter has been conducting an exclusive snap poll of Ind to gauge public perceptions about the relative success and efficacy of the state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the United States.

Surprisingly, a majority of the opposition supporters are of the opinion that Modi's ongoing US visit is helping India in both tangible and intangible ways.

In the snap poll conducted on June 21 with a sample size of 2,563, one of the questions asked was: Do you think this visit of PM Modi will convince American multinationals to shift production and factories from China to India?

Close to 55 per cent of respondents supporting opposition parties answered in the affirmative, with about 38 per cent disagreeing. Overall, two-third of the respondents are of the opinion that the state visit of PM Modi to the US will actually lead to factories and supply chains shifting from China to India.

To a question on Tesla founder Elon Musk saying he is a fan of PM Modi and will come to India in 2024 to finalise Tesla operations in India, close to 48 per cent of the respondents termed the praise as genuine.

It maybe recalled that the most valuable company in the world, Apple, has been ramping up production of iPhones in India through contract suppliers like Foxcon. Top executives of Apple have publicly announced during a recent visit of Apple CEO Tim Cook to India that they plan to have India manufacture 25 per cent of iPhones for global sales.

CEOs of other large American multinationals have met PM Modi during his visit and pledged future investments in India.

