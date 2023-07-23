CVoter Survey: Near majority thinks INDIA is a good idea

New Delhi, July 23 An exclusive survey conducted by India's leading poll agency CVoter reveals that close to half of the Indians are of the opinion that Opposition parties have done the right thing by branding their 26-party alliance against the NDA for contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as 'INDIA'.

The question asked during the CVoter survey was: Is the decision of the Opposition to name its alliance INDIA right or wrong? Overall, 48.6 per cent of the respondents say it is the right decision while 38.8 per cent of the respondents say it is a wrong decision. The survey had a sample size of 2,664.

There is a clear difference of opinion between respondents who support Opposition parties and those who support the NDA. Among those who support Opposition parties, three in five respondents say it is the right decision.

Significantly, almost 30 per cent those supporting Opposition parties are of the opinion that it is a wrong decision.

A majority (53 per cent) of NDA supporters say that it is the wrong decision.

An array of Opposition parties and leaders have been holding talks for months to form a united alliance to fight the NDA led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There have been protracted negotiations as many of these Opposition parties are electoral rivals in some states.

For instance, the AAP and the Congress are rivals in Delhi as well as Punjab. Similarly, the Congress and the Left parties are rivals in Kerala while they fight as an alliance against the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal.

The first meeting of the united Opposition was held in Patna. It was during a recent reunion in Bengaluru that the term INDIA was coined as an alternative to the BJP and NDA for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

A third meeting of the combined Opposition has been scheduled to be organised in Mumbai. The primary aim of the Opposition parties is to field one combined candidate against the BJP in close to 400 Lok Sabha seats.

