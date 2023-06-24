CVoter Survey: Opinion divided over Chinese hostility towards PM Modi's US visit

New Delhi, June 24 An exclusive series of snap polls conducted across India to gauge public opinion related to events during the state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US reveals that Ind are divided over the reaction of China to the state visit and the roadmap laid out by President Joe Biden and Modi for deep military and technology collaboration.

The question asked during the snap poll was: Will China become more hostile towards India after this state visit by Prime Minister Modi to the US?

While more than 44 per ent of the respondents are of the opinion that China will become more hostile towards India after the visit, about one third did not agree with the contention.

There were interesting differences between categories of respondents.

Amongst those who support the BJP, 56 per cent are of the opinion that China will become more hostile. In contrast, about 37 per cent of those who support opposition parties share the same view. Strategic affairs experts and commentators are of the view that the rapidly growing partnership between the US and India is primarily aimed at preventing China from becoming the sole dominant power in Asia.

Relations between India and China are at a low, particularly since June 2020 when 20 Indian troops and an unknown number of Chinese troops were killed in clashes at Galwan valley in Ladakh.

On Friday night, Prime MinisterModi completed a highly successful state visit that has resulted in many pathbreaking agreements in the defence, telecom, semi conductor, energy, education and other frontier technology sectors including space exploration and quantum computing.

President Joe Biden hosted Modi for a private dinner at the White House apart from the ceremonial reception and official banquet attended by over 500 guests.

During the state visit, Modi became the first Indian leader to address a joint session of the US Congress on two occasions.

