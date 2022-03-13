CWC meet begins to discuss poll loss in five states

New Delhi, March 13 The meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the top decision making body of the party, began on Sunday at the party headquarters on 24, Akbar Road to discuss poll debacle in five states where the Congress could not put up a good show. Interim president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are present in the meeting while from dissenters Ghulam Nabi Azad & Anand Sharma are in attendance.

Others who are present in the meeting include Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, senior leader Rajeev Shukla, General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal, Shaktisinh Gohil, Vivek Bansal, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Srinivas B.V. (IYC president), Devendra Yadav, Vivek bansal, P. Chidambaram, Harish Rawat, Tariq Anwar, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Ambika Soni, Mallikarjun Kharge, Digvijaya Singh among others.

The meeting may witness a stormy session as the leaders loyal to the Gandhis may offer to quit. If such things happen, the Congress has to choose a new leader and sources say that party may have to continue with the interim President and majority of the CWC members may suggest Priyanka Gandhi's name.

Sources said that it is necessary to fix the accountability for the poll debacle and urgent changes are required in the composition of the CWC to devise a new strategy for the upcoming polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

In the recently held elections, the Congress received drubbing in at least four states where it was expected to do well against the ruling party.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor