Czech Republic backs Croatia's Schengen entry, says PM

Prague, July 8 Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said his country supports Croatia's accession to the Schengen area, the borderless zone of the European Union (EU).

"We are convinced that Croatia meets all the conditions, and we will do everything to ensure that during our Presidency a decision is made on the admission of Croatia from the beginning of next year," Fiala said in a statement following a meeting with his Croatian counterpart, Andrej Plenkovic.

The Czech Republic is currently holding the rotating Presidency of the Council of the EU for the second half of the year.

The two leaders also talked about the EU integration of the countries of the Western Balkans and the main goals set by the Czech Presidency in this area.

"We would like to move forward on the issue of the integration of the Western Balkans, including Bosnia and Herzegovina. There it is about candidate status, and in the case of North Macedonia and Albania, about the start of accession negotiations," the Czech Prime Minister said.

The two leaders also discussed cooperation in the energy sector.

Plenkovic said he appreciated the Czech Republic's support for his country's Schengen accession.

The two countries, he tweeted, want "a stronger partnership and economic exchanges, as well as cooperation in energy supply".

Croatia, which joined the EU in 2013, is also set to join the eurozone on January 1, 2023.

