Dalai Lama welcomes G7 leaders for 'world without nuclear weapons'

Dharamsala, May 23 Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Tuesday welcomed the recent statement from the G7 Leaders' summit in Hiroshima, calling for a "world without nuclear weapons".

"This joint statement reflects the reality that we live in an increasingly interdependent world, and represents an opportunity to make this 21st century an era of peace and cooperation.

"As an avowed campaigner for demilitarization throughout the world and the elimination of all nuclear weapons, I firmly believe this to be a positive initiative. In January 2022, when the five nuclear-weapon states made a joint pledge affirming that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought, I warmly commended their action," the spiritual leader said in a statement.

"In these times of uncertainty and upheaval across many parts of the globe, it is vitally important that all of us make earnest and concerted efforts to resolve problems through dialogue and diplomacy. Therefore, commitments like the one by the G7 countries represent a powerful message and recognition of the urgency of putting an end to the threat that these weapons pose to humanity.

"A world without nuclear weapons is necessary and possible. In our interconnected world, violence brings suffering even to those far from the conflict. I sincerely hope that we can all remember the oneness of humanity, and recall that harming anyone with violence, including the use of nuclear weapons harms us all," the Dalai Lama said.

