"Day-dreaming..." Narottam Mishra on Rahul Gandhi's winning 150 seats in MP remark

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), May 29 : Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Monday said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement about winning 150-plus seats in the state assembly elections is called the act of "daydreaming".

"It is called daydreaming. He also talked about the loan waiver and unemployment. This statement will have the same end that happened with those statements," Narottam Mishra told reporters.

Earlier on Monday, Rahul Gandhi told reporters, "We had a very detailed meeting right now. Our internal assessment says that since we got 136 seats in Karnataka, we are now going to get 150 seats in Madhya Pradesh. What we did in Karnataka, we will repeat in Madhya Pradesh."

He made the remarks after a meeting of Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders from Madhya Pradesh in New Delhi on Monday.

Along with Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, party General Secretary KC Venugopal, Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh and former CM Kamal Nath were also present in the meeting.

Nonetheless, Gandhi refused to comment on the Chief Ministerial face of the party in Madhya Pradesh.

On the other hand, Kamal Nath told reporters, "An important meeting took place in which we discussed the strategy for the assembly elections and how to safeguard the future of Madhya Pradesh. We all agree with what Rahul Gandhi has said (statement of Congress getting 150 seats in MP)."

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also said "Man ko behlane ke liye, khayal acha hai (such thoughts are good to make yourself feel better).

"Man to behlane ke liye, baba (referring to Rahul Gandhi) khayal acha hai. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win over 200 seats in Madhya Pradesh. Unko khayali pulao pakane hai to pakate rahe (if Rahul Gandhi wants to build castles in air, let him do)," CM Chouhan toldhere.

