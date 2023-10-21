Day of Hamas attack will be remembered as the day its complete destruction began: Israeli Defence Minister (IANS FROM ISRAEL)

Tel Aviv, Oct 21 Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has said that the day of attack by Hamas (October 7) will be remembered as the day on which "the final and complete destruction of Hamas began".

Gallant said this while addressing the soldiers after an operational situation assessment in the '9th Division' of the Israeli Defense Force (IDF).

The Defence Minister was reported as telling soldiers that "Israel will turn things around 180 degrees".

He said that Hamas had attacked Israel in the southern region of the country.

The Minister said the attack was designed to "kill, rape and kidnap".

He said the Hamas attack was intended to even kill children and to "publish this to serve a jolt to Israel".

He told soldiers that Israel would have to face several challenges, and asked them to be "prepared for any scenario".

Gallant further said that "the state of Israel, the Defence establishment and the IDF were proud of the soldiers".

Amid tensions, sirens were heard on Saturday in Tel Aviv at regular intervals.

People are required to take shelter within 6 seconds of the blaring of the sirens. There were two missile attacks on Tel Aviv on Saturday till the filing of this report.

The Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv wore a deserted look as people were not venturing outside.

However, on Jaffa beach, a lot of people could be noticed.

Arthur, the caretaker of a beach hotel at Hayakron in Jaffa, told IANS: "The Hamas is still firing missiles and rockets from south but our Iron Domes are working properly. Sirens are also blared. Hence, nothing to worry about."

