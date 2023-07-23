DCW chief Maliwal reaches Manipur, keen to meet CM, affected women

Imphal, July 23 Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal, who reached Imphal on Sunday, said that she had come to Manipur to assist people, meet the distressed women and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani to visit to the state to look into the sufferings of its people.

Maliwal said that she is keen to meet Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, Governor Anusuiya Uikey, senior officials and the women who are victims of the ongoing violence.

"I have not come here to do any politics, but to assist people. I would appeal to the PM and Union Minister for WCD to come, visit the state and listen the hapless people,” Maliwal told the media immediately after her arrival at the Imphal airport.

She claimed that many Manipur women have already approached her after being affected by the violence in the state.

"I want to meet Chief Minister N. Biren Singh. I am also keen to meet the sexual abuse survivors and see whether they have got legal aid, counselling or any compensation. I appeal to the Manipur Govt that I have come here to help the people of the state, please allow me to do that,” she said.

In a tweet on Sunday, Maliwal said she has written to Biren Singh seeking an urgent meeting with him during her visit.

“Manipur Govt recommended that I consider postponing my visit due to law and order situation. After deliberation on their suggestion, I have decided to fly to Imphal as planned. Sought time from Manipur CM. Will meet him and request him to come along to visit the sexual assault survivors,” she said.

