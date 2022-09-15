Death toll in residential building collapse in Jordan rises to 8

Amman, Sep 15 The death toll in a residential building collapse in Jordan's capital Amman rose to eight, the Public Security Department (PSD) said in a statement.

The building collapsed on Tuesday.

Rescue work is still going on, the PSD added, noting that an infant and an injured person in his 50s were pulled out from the rubble of the collapsed building and transferred to the hospital.

So far, 16 people have been injured due to the collapse, the state-run Petra news agency reported.

The Director of Civil Defence Brigadier General Hatem Jaber told Xinhua on Wednesday that rescue teams are still operating at full capacity to reach all people under the rubble, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Wednesday, the Amman Prosecutor General ordered the detention of three people pending investigation in the building collapse case.

The three include the person responsible for supervising the property, a maintenance supervisor and a maintenance technician, Petra reported.

King Abdullah II of Jordan on Wednesday directed PSD Director Major General Obaidallah Maaytah to ensure the utmost efforts to continue rescuing those trapped under the rubble.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor