"Decorum not followed..." says DMK's Kanimozhi on Parliament building inauguration

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 24 : Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Wednesday said that the required decorum was not being followed in the process of inaugurating the new Parliament building adding that this is the reason for the boycott of the event by the opposition.

While talking to ANI, Kanimozhi said," It is not being done in the proper way. The decorum which should have been followed is not being followed so that is why opposition parties have decided to boycott it."

Earlier today Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to inaugurate the Parliament building without President Droupadi Murmu, saying it is an "insult to the country's highest constitutional post".

In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said, "Not getting the President to inaugurate the Parliament nor invite her to the ceremony is an insult to the country's highest constitutional post. Parliament is not made of bricks of ego but of constitutional values."

Congress and eighteen other opposition parties have decided to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament Building and stated that it "insults the high office of the President, and violates the letter and spirit of the Constitution".

In a joint statement, the like-minded opposition parties said that Prime Minister's decision to inaugurate the building by himself is "a direct assault on our democracy, which demands a commensurate response."

The nineteen opposition parties who will boycott the inauguration are - Congress, DMK, Aam Aadmi Party, Shiv Sena (UBT), Samajwadi Party, TMC, Janta Dal (United), Nationalist Congress Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), RJD, Indian Union Muslim League, National Conference, Communist Party of India, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Kerala Congress (Mani), Vidhuthalai Chirunthaigal Katchi, Rashtriya Lok Dal, Revolutionary, Socialist Party and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament Building on December 10, 2020. It has been built in record time with quality construction.

In the present building of the Parliament, there is a provision for the sitting of 543 Members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha.

Keeping in view the future requirements, arrangements have been made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 members in the Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed building of the Parliament. The joint session of both Houses will be held in the Lok Sabha chamber.

