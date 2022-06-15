Defence Ministry aims to engage Goan youth in 'Agneepath' scheme

Panaji, June 15 The Defence Ministry aims to encourage the young men and women from Goa to join the 'Agneepath' scheme launched by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in order to build their future and nation.

Rear Admiral Vikram Menon, Flag Officer Commanding Goa Area (FOGA) and Flag Officer Naval Aviation (FONA), on Wednesday addressed a press conference and said that the scheme will bring transformation and it is a bold step taken by the ministry.

"In this, key aspects have been taken into consideration by developing the scheme itself so that it has long term benefits. Not just for the services, but for the nation," Menon said.

Stating that many activities of defence take place in Goa and he would be happy if Goan youth join this scheme, he said that to achieve this goal, they will visit educational institutions, including technical, to make students understand the scheme.

"It has larger benefits. In this service, there is a sense of adventure, focused on serving the nation and after 4 years tenure they will get a lump sum capital amount, which they can use for future plans and also can continue services if they desire," he said.

He said that after completing four years tenure they will get a wide spectrum of opportunities in various areas.

"This is an excellent scheme for nation building and encourages youths in their future building. We will also meet NCC units of Goa. The interested candidates will have to go through 'Standard Recruiting Process'. This will give them experience of military services," he said.

Agneepath scheme aims to transform the armed forces by inducting 45,000 young men and women for a period of four years.

Menon said that the government wants to reach all corners of the country to encourage youths to join this service.

