Defence recruitment restricted due to Covid pandemic: MoS Ajay Bhatt

New Delhi, March 21 Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt on Monday informed the Rajya Sabha that the recruitment in the defence forces has not been stopped but restricted owing to the Covid pandemic.

Responding to CPI Member Dr V. Sivadasan, he said that the Covid-19 pandemic has been substantially reduced but not eradicated from the country and because of this, the recruitment process has slowed down.

"During the Covid period, special arrangements were made for online recruitment in Indian Air Force and Indian Navy but the recruitment for the Armed forces attracts a huge numbers of applicants and it cannot be done online," Bhatt said, adding that very soon the recruitment will resume in the all wings of the defence forces.

Responding to the question of NCP Member Vandana Chavan on women not being recruited in the defence forces for combat roles, the Minister replied that the Defence Ministry has been considering combat role for women personnel in the defence forces but they are getting recruited in all three wings.

Chavan said that almost 16 countries of the world have allowed women in combat roles.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who was present in the House, said that every year, the Indian Army conducts 90-to 100 recruitment drives or rallies to recruit men for the Army and on an average, youth of six to seven districts join in one rally for the recruitment drive.

