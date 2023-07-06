Delhi: AAP takes to streets, burns "effigies" of Centre's ordinance

New Delhi [India], July 6 : The Aam Admi Party (AAP) on Wednesday held protests in the national capital and burnt the "effigies" of the Ordinance passed by the Centre on the control of services in Delhi.

Aam Aadmi Party MLAs protested against the ordinance passed by the central government and demanded its immediate withdrawal.

"On Wednesday, at 6 pm, Aam Aadmi Party's MLAs and workers have taken to the streets in a protest against the ordinance by the central government. Aam Aadmi Party demanding its immediate withdrawal. Party workers marched in protest, expressing their dissent against the ordinance and symbolically burning effigies representing it," a statement issued by the party read.

AAP said that such protests will be further carried out in Delhi from July 6 to July 13.

"In continuation of these efforts, AAP has announced that, from July 6 to 13, copies of the ordinance will be symbolically burned at every locality, street, and intersection of Delhi," the party said in a statement.

Earlier on June 30 Delhi Government approached the Supreme Court challenging the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance 2023 relating to control over bureaucrats, calling it as 'unconstitutional'.

In the petition, Delhi Government has urged the top court to pass appropriate direction to quash the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance 2023.

The ordinance designates the Lieutenant Governor (LG) as the administrator of Delhi who will have the final say on the postings and transfer of all bureaucrats serving the Delhi government.

The ordinance has created for the first time a National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA) that will have the power to recommend the transfer and posting of all Group A officers and officers of DANICS serving in Delhi. NCCSA will be headed by the Chief Minister of Delhi, with the Chief Secretary and Principal Home Secretary of Delhi being the other two members.

The ordinance was brought by the Central Government to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 which circumvents the Supreme Court judgement in the Centre vs Delhi case.

On May 11, a five-judge Constitution bench unanimously said that the division of administrative powers between the Union and Delhi government "must be respected" and held that the Delhi government has "legislative and executive power over services" in the national capital, including the bureaucrats, except those relating to public order, police and land.

The apex court in its 105-page-judgement has said that the government of Delhi is not similar to other Union Territories.

