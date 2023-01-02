Delhi BJP condemns Saurabh Bharadwaj for 'politicising' Kanjhawala incident

New Delhi, Jan 2 Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana on Monday termed the 'politicisation' of the Kanjhawala incident, in which a car reportedly dragged a 20-year-old womam for around 12 km, causing her death, by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including Saurabh Bhardwaj, as shameful.

"It is shameful to say that the incident was the result of a collusion between the BJP and the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. The BJP strongly opposes the entire incident and demands capital punishment for the accused," Khurana said.

Khurana condemned Saurabh Bharadwaj for resorting to 'street-level' politics, and demanded a court monitored fast-track probe into the incident.

"Despite being an MLA, his (Bhardwaj's) language is like that of a goon. Instead of doing politics, the Aam Aadmi Party should get the entire matter investigated by a fast-track court. Saurabh Bhardwaj should answer questions about lack of street lights and CCTV cameras at the place where this incident took place," Khurana said.

In a parallel reference, Khurana compared the 'poor' law and order situation in Punjab and the inefficient performance of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

"Why is the Chief Minister not sacked in Punjab," he asked.

"With regard to the incident in Delhi, the accused have been arrested within 24 hours and now the legal process is on, so it is baseless to raise questions," the BJP leader said.

The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday wherein the 20-year-old woman was killed after her Scooty was hit by a car, and she was dragged by the same vehicle for several kilometres after her clothes got entangled in the wheel of the car.

One CCTV footage accessed by the police shows a silver Maruti Baleno car making a U-turn in the Kanjhawala area, with the body of the woman visible under it on the left side.

Her Scooty was found around 12 km from the spot where the body was found.

The five arrested persons have been identified as Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mitthu and Manoj Mittal.

The family members of the woman, who used to work as an event planner for weddings, suspect foul play.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor