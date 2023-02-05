Delhi BJP Working President distributes battery tricycles to 'Divyangs'

New Delhi, Feb 5 Delhi BJP Working President, Virendra Sachdeva, on Sunday distributed battery tricycles and other equipment to 'Divyangs' (differently-abled persons) in the state party office.

The programme was coordinated by Arun Rai, the Convenor of the State BJP Divyang Cell, under which 87 battery tricycles and wheelchairs were distributed to differently-abled persons, apart from ear machines, crutches and special mobile phones to visually impaired students.

National Patron of Saksham Dayal Singh Pawar, international player Madhavi Hans, Indira Mishra, Panchdev Shukla and other officials were present in the programme.

Sachdeva, while addressing the Divyangs, who came from across Delhi, said that after 2016, there has been a tremendous change in the country as there were no battery tricycles for Divyangs.

"After the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the means you (Divyangs) are entitled to are reaching to you directly," the Delhi BJP Working President added.

He said that earlier, the Divyang reservation was three per cent but the Prime Minister increased it to four per cent.

Sachdeva said that in all the government buildings being constructed after 2014, special attention is being paid to ensure easy entry facilities for the differently-abled.

The Delhi BJP Working President added that the one who is not able to see the difficulties of the differently-abled people in the society is actually "mentally disabled".

Sachdeva said, "If a person is determined to do something, no one can stop him and this has been shown by the differently-abled people of our country, be it in sports or any other field," adding that "all of you Divyang friends are a living example of how we should work in adverse circumstances and set an example for the people".

