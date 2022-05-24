Delhi CM flags off 150 electric buses, announces 3-day free ride

New Delhi, May 24 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday flagged off 150 electric buses from the Indraprastha Depot and also announced free travel in these buses for the next three days.

Kejriwal along with Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot also took a ride on board an electric bus from the Indraprastha Depot to Rajghat after flagging off the fleet.

"Today is a happy day, I am happy and hope the people of Delhi are also happy. Today 150 electric buses have hit the roads of Delhi. I also took a short ride in the bus. These are beautiful and luxurious buses," Kejriwal said.

"We have made the ride free for the next three days. Take a ride around the city and enjoy. The electric buses will also reduce pollution."

He also announced that 150 more buses will join the fleet after one month.

"The capital city needs total 11,000. Today we have achieved the 7,200 mark, which is the largest number of buses in the history of Delhi. We will also buy 600-700 CNG buses as production of electric buses is very less now. The target is to have 2,000 electric buses on the roads of Delhi in a year" the Chief Minister added.

On the appointment of Vinai Kumar Saxena as the new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Kejriwal said they will work together for the development of Delhi.

