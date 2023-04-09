Delhi: Congress leader Nagaraj Chabbi joins BJP

New Delhi [India], April 9 : Former MLC and Congress leader from Karnataka Nagaraj Chabbi on Sunday joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Chabbi joined BJP in the presence of Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, State BJP President Nalin Kumar Katil and cabinet minister Govind Karjol.

In another setback to Congress, on April 7, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Kiran Kumar Reddy joined BJP.

Reddy on March 13, 2023, sent a letter to the Congress' national president Mallikarjun Kharge. "Please accept this letter as my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress," he wrote in a letter.

On Thursday, former defence minister AK Antony's son l Antony joined BJP in Delhi.

l Antony joined the BJP in the presence of Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and V Muraleedharan. Kerala BJP chief K Surendran and senior party leaders Tarun Chugh and l Baluni were also present at the occasion.

l Antony thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his induction into BJP.

The development comes months after l Antony, who was a Kerala Congress Social Media Team Coordinator and resigned from all posts of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee in January following the row over BBC's documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor