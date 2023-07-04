Delhi: Congress Mahila Morcha protests outside BJP HQ against price rise

New Delhi [India], July 4 : Congress Mahila Morcha on Tuesday staged a protest outside BJP Headquarters in Delhi, against the price rise.

The Police reached the spot and tried to disburse the protesters.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleged that the policemen present at the spot mistreated the female protestors of Congress Mahila Morcha.

"The Delhi Police under the leadership of Home Minister Amit Shah leaves no opportunity to break the rules and procedures laid down in the police manual to intimidate, threaten and harass protesters who raise their voices against the government," Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

"The kind of misbehaviour they did to our women champion wrestlers in May was witnessed by the whole country. Today they broke all protocols by sending male officers to manhandle women Congress workers who were protesting against the steep rise in prices of essential commodities. While all of them were just exercising their rights to protest peacefully," Jairam Ramesh wrote on Twitter.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal informed via Twitter that the commission will issue a notice for action against the officers in the viral video.

"The way this policeman is raising his hand on women, it is very shameful and illegal. Strict action should be taken against this officer. Delhi Women's Commission is issuing notice for action against this officer," Maliwal wrote on Twitter.

On Monday, in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, a group of Congress leaders and workers staged a unique protest against the vegetable price rise and went to buy vegetables with a briefcase and symbolic fake gun in the market in the state capital Bhopal on Monday.

During the protest, the Congress leaders brought the vegetables from the market in a briefcase and kept it in the locker.

