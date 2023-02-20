Delhi Congress releases list of elected, co-opted AICC members, Jagdish Tytler finds place

Former MP and 1984 riots accused Jagdish Tytle featured in the list released by the Delhi Congress of 61 elected and co-opted members of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) for this year on Sunday.

"Congratulations to the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee members on being appointed AICC delegates," read a post on the Delhi Congress' official Twitter handle.

The list includes 36 elected and 25 co-opted members.

Among the other Delhi leaders named elected members are former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, Ajay Maken, Arvind Singh Lovely and Alka Lamba.

Amit Malik and Bharam Yadav were among the 25 co-opted AICC members.

The other prominent names include PCC chief Janardan Diwedi, AICC in charge of MP Anil Chaudhry, and AICC secretary co-incharge of MP, JP Aggarwal, among others.

( With inputs from ANI )

