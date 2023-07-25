Delhi court grants time to UP MLA's wife to file written submissions on husband's divorce petition

New Delhi, July 25 A Delhi court has given the wife of Uttar Pradesh's Kunda MLA Kunwar Raghuraj Pratap Singh, also known as Raja Bhaiya, time for filing written submissions on the divorce petition filed by him.

Family court judge Shunali Gupta of Saket courts was hearing MLA's petition, which seeks a divorce from his spouse Bhanvi Kumari.

On Singh's counsel seeking time to file the written submissions in response to the divorce petition, the court granted the request and allowed one week for it.

Judge Gupta has posted the matter for hearing next on August 3.

The divorce petition, which is a contested one i.e. not on mutual grounds, was filed in November 2022, citing grounds of cruelty and desertion.

The couple tied the knot in 1995. Raja Bhaiya's allegations against her include leaving his matrimonial home and refusing to return, as well as making false accusations against his family members, which he considers cruel behaviour.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor