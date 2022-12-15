Delhi court issues summons to all accused in excise policy case

By IANS | Published: December 15, 2022 10:45 PM 2022-12-15T22:45:03+5:30 2022-12-15T23:00:07+5:30

New Delhi, Dec 15 The Rouse Avenue Court here Thursday considered taking up Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)'s ...

Delhi court issues summons to all accused in excise policy case | Delhi court issues summons to all accused in excise policy case

Delhi court issues summons to all accused in excise policy case

Next

New Delhi, Dec 15 The Rouse Avenue Court here Thursday considered taking up Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)'s charge sheet against Delhi excise policy scam accused Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally, public servants, and others.

Special judge M.K. Nagpal issued summons to all accused persons mentioned in the charge sheet.

Arun R. Pillai, Mootha Gautam, Sameer Mahendru and former Delhi Excise Department officials, Kuldeep Singh and Narender Singh are the five other accused besides Nair and Boinpally.

The CBI arrested only Nair and Boinpally in the matter and they were granted bail later, but the CBI challenged the trial court's order on their bail before the HC.

The HC later issued a notice to them both on the CBI's plea.

However, Nair, Boinpally and Mahendru are in judicial custody in a similar case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Their bail pleas are being considered in the court.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Rouse avenue court Rouse avenue court Abhishek boinpally Central Bureau Of Investigation Central bureau of investigations Central bureau investigation Central crime bureau Special central bureau of investigation Central investigation bureau Central bureau of india Vijay nair