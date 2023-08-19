Delhi court restrains news channel from airing news under headline ‘Operation PAAP’ against AAP MLA

New Delhi, Aug 18 A Delhi court has restrained news channel Times Now Navbharat from broadcasting/telecasting/printing the news/statement/opinion with the heading ‘Operation PAAP’ directed against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Naresh Balyan.

ASCJ cum JSCC cum Guardian Judge Ajay Kumar Malik of Dwarka Courts was hearing the AAP leader’s defamation suit.

The news in question alleged that Balyan and a gangster were talking about extorting two businessmen in an audio clip, which was released by it.

Balyan has said that he and his family were shocked by the news under the heading “Sarji ka Vidhayak Gangster ka Sahay” which was false and had caused great loss to his reputation, including that of his family.

The court has passed the interim order restraining the channel from airing the news till August 23.

“At request and convenience of Ld counsel for defendant, matter is adjourned for 23.08.2023 at 12.00 noon. Interim order to continue till next date of hearing in view of statement given by Ld counsel for Defendant,” the court said.

The counsel representing Times Now Navbharat told the judge that the news channel complied with the order passed earlier and undertook not to air the news till further orders.

On the counsel seeking short adjournment for filing the reply, the court said: “At request and convenience of Ld counsel for defendant, matter is adjourned for 23.08.2023 at 12.00 noon. Interim order [restraining the news channel] to continue till next date of hearing in view of statement given by Ld counsel for defendant.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor