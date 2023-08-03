Delhi court seeks response from MCD over garbage dumping allegations

New Delhi, Aug 3 A Delhi court has sought response from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in a plea seeking a permanent injunction on the relevant authorities restraining them from dumping garbage on a road between Shahadara and Karkardooma.

Petitioner's advocate Sachet Sharma has alleged that a substantial amount of garbage has been accumulating on the road connecting Shahadara to Karkardooma. This accumulation, which reportedly covers approximately half of the road, has remained "unattended" for over a month. "As a result, traffic congestion and related difficulties have become a recurrent problem for commuters".

The plea not only seeks to prevent further garbage dumping on the road but also demands immediate action to clear the existing waste and sewage dump.

The plea calls for a mandatory injunction to be issued against the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Nand Nagri, requiring them to take prompt measures in cleaning up the area.

During the hearing, Additional Senior Civil Judge Himanshu Raman Singh asked the MCD to provide a response and status report by August 8.

The court also ordered that an official representative from the MCD be present during the proceedings.

"That the maintenance of the sewage and the road is the duty of the defendants in which they have failed miserably to perform their duties and due to their negligence, the plaintiff is facing hardship in commuting from his house to his office in Karkardooma court," the plea said.

Citing the urgency of the situation, the plea requests an exemption from serving the statutory notice upon the defendants.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor