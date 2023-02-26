Delhi excise case: 50 AAP workers, leaders detained amid protest over Sisodia questioning

Soon after the CBI started questioning Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged excise policy scam on Sunday, the city police detained as many as 50 workers and leaders of the ruling Aam Admi Party (AAP).

Delhi police said the AAP workers and prominent leaders, including Sanjay Singh, were detained allegedly for violating Section 144 of the CrPC.

"A total 50 persons, including 42 men and 8 women, were detained," Delhi Police said.

Trilok Puri MLA Rohit Kumar Mehraulia, Sangam Vihar MLA Dinesh Mohnia, Kondli MLA Kuldeep Singh, Rohtash Nagar ex-MLA Sarita Singh and Delhi minister Gopal Rai were among those arrested.

The Delhi Deputy CM was summoned to CBI headquarters in CGO Complex at Lodhi Road.

"As per SB input and local intelligence, there was an apprehension of a large gathering of supporters, voters and leaders of AAP at CGO. All arrangements, including deployment of personnel, had been in place since Saturday," an officer of Delhi Police said.

The police further said that a few leaders and supporters of the AAP gathered with the intention of crossing the barricade and demonstrating near the CBI office.

"However, they were stopped and not allowed to cross the barricade. They sat on the main road, obstructing traffic, around 12.25 pm. They were requested to vacate the place as Section 144 of CrPC was in force in the area. But they continued sitting and shouting slogans," the officer added.

Earlier, the CBI had asked Sisodia to appear for questioning on February 19.

However, the deputy CM, last Sunday, requested the central agency to defer the summons saying he was busy "preparing the Budget" and could only appear towards February-end.

In August last year, the CBI searched Sisodia's bank locker in connection with the case. The deputy CM claimed the sleuths did not find any incriminating material in his locker.The CBI launched a probe into the matter on the basis of a report forwarded by the Delhi chief secretary to the Lieutenant Governor, recommending a probe by the central agency.

Shortly before arriving at the CBI office, Sisodia said false cases were being lodged against leaders of the ruling party as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "afraid" of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"Conspiracies are being hatched by the CBI and ED and false cases are being lodged against our party leaders because PM Narendra Modi is afraid of CM Arvind Kejriwal's rising popularity. As AAP grows further, BJP will continue to slap false cases on us. We are not afraid of the CBI, ED and their false cases," Sisodia said, addressing supporters at Raj Ghat, claiming that people were starting to regard the AAP as an alternative to the BJP.

( With inputs from ANI )

