Delhi excise policy scam: ED questions Sisodia's PA

New Delhi, March 28 In a latest development in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was on Tuesday grilling Devendra Sharma, the personal assistant (PA) to former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Sharma was again called to join the probe by the anti-money laundering agency. He joined the investigation and is currently being questioned by the ED officials.

Last time during the questioning he was confronted with Sisodia. The ED had earlier told the court that during the interrogation, former Secretary C. Arvind, Excise Secretary Arava Gopi Krishna and Sanjay Goyal were confronted together.

