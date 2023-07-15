Delhi flood: Kejriwal assigns district-wise responsibility to ministers

New Delhi, July 15 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday assigned district-wise responsibility for flood relief to all cabinet ministers

Kejriwal had called for an emergency meeting with his cabinet ministers to discuss the current flood situation and expedite relief efforts, on Saturday evening.

During the meeting, the ministers were allocated one flood-affected district each.

Kejriwal has distributed the charge of South-East district to Home Minister Kailash Gahlot, East district to Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, North-East district to Revenue Minister Atishi, North district to Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand, Central district to Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain, and Shahdara district to Development Minister Gopal Rai.

"Each minister will be accountable and responsible for providing essential services, including food, water, electricity, medical aid, and other necessary facilities in the relief camps within their respective districts," it said.

Meanwhile, Bhardwaj said that the concerned ministers have been entrusted with the crucial task of overseeing the relief operations in their designated districts. They will work diligently to ensure that the affected residents receive the necessary support and assistance during this challenging time, he added.

"Furthermore, district officers will report directly to the assigned ministers and follow their instructions, streamlining the communication and coordination process for a more efficient response to the crisis," he said.

"The Delhi government has established relief camps in all six districts of the city. Arvind Kejriwal has now assigned responsibility for each of these districts to six different ministers. The respective ministers are now accountable for ensuring that all relief camps and rehabilitation centres in their districts are equipped with the necessary facilities," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, Kejriwal mentioned about the decrease in the level of Yamuna on Twitter.

He wrote: "The water level in the Yamuna River is gradually receding. If there is no heavy rainfall again, the situation will normalise soon. Water extraction has been initiated from the Chandrawal and Wazirabad water treatment plants. After which, the machines will be dried. Both plants will hopefully be operational by tomorrow. Please exercise caution and help each other."

