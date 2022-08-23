Delhi govt ignored recommendations of expert committee and excise policy: BJP

New Delhi, Aug 23 Continuing its tirade against AAP over "excise policy scam", the BJP on Tuesday alleged that its Delhi government had ignored recommendations of an expert committee and the excise policy.

Addressing a press conference along with Lok Sabha member Pravesh Sahib Singh Verma at party headquarters here, BJP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sudhanshu Trivedi noted that the Delhi Excise Policy says that producers, retailers, and distributors of liquor cannot be the same, however, it was violated.

"Accordingly the Delhi excise policy also says there cannot be common directors or shareholders," Trivedi said.

He claimed that on October 25, 2021, the Delhi excise department had brought some cases of common producers, retailers, and distributors to the notice of the government, but it did not act on it.

BJP Lok Sabha member from West Delhi Verma said that an expert committee had recommended against promotions to push liquor sales but the Delhi government started giving a carton free on every carton sold.

Verma noted that the expert committee had also suggested to follow the Karnataka model wherein the government is responsible for wholesale business and it also said no individual can be given more than one license.

"The expert committee had also recommended against opening of liquor vends in non-conforming areas without commercial markets. But the Delhi government ignored all these suggestions," Verma alleged.

