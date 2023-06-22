Delhi govt to adopt SCADA system to 'revolutionise' water supply management

New Delhi, June 22 The Delhi government said on Thursday that it will adopt the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system to "revolutionise" water supply management in the national capital.

The SCADA system is used in countires like China, France, Central Europe, and Italy to manage water supply.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the government will adopt leverage state-of-the-art SCADA systems to ensure efficient water distribution and meet the growing demand in various localities of Delhi.

He said that the installation of flow metres across the city will be completed by December 31.

Kejriwal further said the initiative will help track and optimise water usage and promote responsible consumption habits among the residents.

"With real-time data and comprehensive insights into water consumption patterns, the government will be better equipped to address shortages, detect leakages, and implement necessary measures to sustainably manage water resources," he said.

He said that the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) will commence centralised monitoring of water supply throughout the city from July 1.

By monitoring water supply centrally, the government aims to enhance efficiency, minimise wastage, and ensure equitable distribution of this vital resource. The centralised monitoring system is expected to play a crucial role in meeting the water supply demands of various localities across the city.

During the review meeting held at the Delhi Secretariat, the Chief Minister sought an update on the progress of flow metre installations from DJB officials.

He discovered that the work had not been completed as instructed in the previous meeting. In response, Kejriwal expressed strong displeasure and set a deadline for the installation of flow metres on primary and secondary UGRs (Underground Reservoirs) to ensure comprehensive information and availability of water supply in Delhi.

The DJB is tasked with completing the installation of all remaining flow metres by December 31.

