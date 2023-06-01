Delhi govt vs Centre ordinance row: "Tamil Nadu CM assured to stand for AAP, people of Delhi," says Kejriwal

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 1 : After meeting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in a bid to drum up support from the Opposition against the Centre's ordinance on the power to recruit and transfer on Thursday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that he was assured that DMK will stand by AAP and the people of Delhi.

"We discussed with him today the Centre's ordinance against the Delhi government. It is undemocratic and unconstitutional. CM Stalin has assured that DMK will stand by AAP and the people of Delhi," Kejriwal said while addressing the media persons.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann along with party leader Raghav Chaddha and Atishi met Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin in Chennai on Thursday.

Subsequently, Kejriwal is also set to meet Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren to seek support against Center's ordinance on June 2.

"On June 2, I will meet the Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren ji in Ranchi. Will seek their support against the ordinance passed by the Modi government against the people of Delhi," he said in a subsequent tweet.

Notably, Kejriwal has received assurances from several of his counterparts in his fight against Centre's ordinance.

Kejriwal had on May 23 embarked on a nationwide tour to seek support from the Opposition parties against the Ordinance.

The AAP national convenor has so far met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav.

The Union government on May 19 brought an ordinance to notify rules for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) regarding the 'transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters'.

The ordinance was brought to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 and it circumvents the Supreme Court judgement in the Centre vs Delhi case.

