Delhi Govt Vs LG: Nitish Kumar extends support to Arvind Kejriwal against Centre's ordinance

New Delhi [India], May 21 : Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday held a meeting with his counterpart Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital and extended his support to the AAP chief against the Centre bringing an ordinance to give the control of 'services' back to Delhi Lieutenant Governor.

Soon after the meeting, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav addressed the media.

Speaking on the issue, Bihar CM said, "How can powers given to an elected government be taken away? It's against the Constitution. We stand with Arvind Kejriwal."

Bihar CM who is putting in efforts to unite opposition forces against the BJP-led government at the Centre said, "Will hold meetings in the future as well, we are trying to bring together all opposition parties in the country."

While addressing the media on the issue of the Centre bringing an ordinance negating SC order in favour of Delhi Kejriwal said, Nitish said that he stands with the people of the national capital.

While the Delhi CM said, "Today, in a meeting with Nitish Ji, he said that he stands with the people of Delhi, on the issue of the Centre bringing an ordinance negating SC order in favour of Delhi."

"In case, the Centre brings this ordinance as a bill, if all non-BJP parties come together it can be defeated in Rajya Sabha. If such a thing happens, it can send a message that the BJP government will be out in 2024," Kejriwal added.

Taking a swipe at the BJP government, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said, "BJP is troubling the non-BJP governments. The central government is doing an injustice to Arvind Kejriwal. We stand with them. Discrimination is not fair. We will not let this happen," he said.

On Friday, the Union government brought an ordinance to notify rules for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) regarding the 'transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters'.

The ordinance has been brought to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 and it circumvents the SC judgement in the Centre vs Delhi case.

Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar has been meeting Opposition leaders to strengthen the bloc against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor