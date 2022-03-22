Delhi govt's Armed Forces Preparatory School to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh: Kejriwal

New Delhi, March 22 Delhi government's Armed Forces Preparatory School will be named after freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.

In a virtual press briefing, Chief Minister Kejriwal said that the cabinet had on December 20, decided to set up an Armed Forces Preparatory School in the capital city to train those students willing to join the armed forces. "We have decided that school will be named Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School to mark the death anniversary of the freedom fighter", he said.

"We are building a 'Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School' on 14 acres of land in Jharoda Kalan, where students will be trained for the armed forces. It will provide free education and have separate hostels for boys and girls", he announced further.

Being constructed at Jharoda Kalan area of the city, the school will be residential with all facilities. He said that the retired Army people will be appointed to train the students. Any student residing in Delhi can take admission in this school for classes 9 and 11.

"So far, 18,000 applications have been received for 200 seats. The admission test for classes 9 and 11 will be conducted on March 28 and 29 respectively. In phase two of the admission process, interview will be conducted", CM Kejriwal announced.

