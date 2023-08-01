Delhi HC sets up committee to explore possibility of bar association elections in one day

New Delhi, Aug 1 The Delhi High Court has constituted a committee, chaired by Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva, with the primary objective of exploring the possibility of conducting elections for all bar associations in Delhi on the same day.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula passed the order.

The committee has been asked to examine if identity cards and radio frequency tags or stickers for vehicles owned by lawyers can be prepared.

It is expected to submit its report within four weeks, detailing the feasibility of the proposed measures.

The order stated: "The Committee is requested to submit a report in respect of preparation of ID Card for lawyers, Radio Frequency Tag/Sticker in respect of vehicles of lawyers and for holding uniform election in respect of all Bar Councils in one day. The Committee is requested to submit a report positively within four weeks."

The issue will now be taken up on September 6.

The committee consists of Justices Jasmeet Singh and Manoj Jain from the high court, Bar Council of Delhi Chairman K.K. Manan, Delhi High Court Bar Association President Mohit Mathur, and the Chairman of the Coordination Committee of All District Bar Associations of Delhi.

The court's decision came after advocate Nitin Kumar raised concerns about the lack of uniformity in the tenure of leadership among different bar associations, as elections are currently held on various dates.

He cited the example of Punjab and Haryana, where elections are conducted on the same day using a structured module and urged the court to adopt a similar practice in Delhi.

The court directed the petitioner to include all bar associations as parties to the case.

