Delhi L-G approves setting up of more MP/MLA courts to deal with CPCR/POCSO cases

New Delhi, July 6 Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena has approved the setting up of three special courts to deal with cases against MPs and MLAs under the Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Rouse Avenue Courts Complex.

The L-G office alleged that the proposal had been pending with the Delhi government for more than two-and-a-half years, despite Delhi High Court’s direction.

These courts will be in addition to the eight courts notified already to deal with cases relating to trial of offences against children, violation of child rights and offences under the POCSO Act.

The proposal to this effect, seeking L-G’s approval for the creation of these designated courts under Section 25 of the CPCR Act and Section 28 of the POCSO Act, was moved by the Women and Child Development Department after vetting by the Law Department.

"It may be noted that the instant proposal for designating three courts of Rouse Avenue Courts Complex for hearing of cases against an MP/MLA in relation to under the CPCR Act and the POCSO Act follows a direction by the Delhi High Court. It took more than two-and-a-half years for the GNCTD to finally recommend the setting up of these courts," the L-G office said.

