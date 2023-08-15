Delhi L-G honors 98 year-old freedom fighter

New Delhi, Aug 15 Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena hoisted the National Flag at Rajniwas on the occasion of 76th Independence Day and interacted with R Madavan, a 98-year-old veteran freedom fighter based in Delhi.

The L-G honored and felicitated him.

Madavan was born in Rangoon, Burma (now Myanmar). His father and grandfather originally hailed from Sivagangai district in Tamil Nadu. He joined the Azad Hind Fauj at the age of 18 on November 1, 1943 and served as the Recruitment Officer and fundraiser for Azad Hind Fauj.

L-G remembered the martyrs and heroes of India’s freedom struggle saying that it is due to their supreme sacrifices that our generation enjoys the gift of freedom.

He also emphasised that during the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' period, an action plan has been formulated for the next 25 years, aimed at building India @100 by 2047.

The L-G urged everyone to renew their pledge to serve the nation with even greater vigor, sincerity, and commitment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor