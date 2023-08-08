Delhi L-G, Kejriwal inaugurate Shaheedi Park covering Indian history

New Delhi, Aug 8 Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday inaugurated the ‘Shaheedi Park’ set up by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi over 4.5 acres of land, where artefacts give a glimpse of ancient, medieval and modern Indian history.

The park has been prepared by 10 artists and around 700 artisans over six months under the 'Waste to Art' theme. Around 250 tonnes of scrap has been used for setting up the park.

"All of us together have to make our Delhi clean as well. The MCD is launching many projects to make Delhi clean. We hope to see the results soon," Kejriwal said.

On the occasion, a film made on the park was also screened. MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi, Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohd Iqbal, officials of MCD and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Emphasising the cultural significance of the park, Kejriwal said, "The manner in which the history and the culture of our country has been exhibited so beautifully with the concept of 'Waste to Art', made up from waste materials, is truly remarkable."

He also suggested that visiting the park should be made compulsory for all the schools in Delhi.

"The municipal corporation is working tirelessly but people are expecting two things from the MCD -- cleaning of Delhi and end of persistent corruption. The MCD has seen a shortage of funds until now. To be successful in curbing corruption in the MCD, speedy efforts have been initiated and in the coming few years, the MCD will be perceived more positively."

