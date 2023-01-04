Delhi L-G returns file nominating ex-bureaucrat to DAWB to CM for reconsideration

New Delhi, Jan 4 The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, V.K. Saxena, has returned a file to Chief Minister Arvind Keriwal, which had nominated ex-bureaucrat Rakesh Kumar Gaur to the reconstituted board of Delhi Animal Welfare Board (DAWB).

The L-G has sent the file back for reconsideration of the name.

"Despite the Delhi High Court monitoring the reconstitution of the board/executive committee of the Delhi Animal Welfare Board (DAWB), pending since September 2020, the Arvind Kejriwal government kept the decision pending for 27 months, i.e., till December 14, 2022, and kept misleading the court. Even when CM Kejriwal approved the file to this effect and sent it to L-G for concurrence on December 14, he proposed the appointment of an ex-civil servant, Rakesh Kumar Gaur, who's facing vigilance inquiry, and a professor of video and TV production, Sabeena Gadihoke, to the reconstituted board," an official in the L-G secretariat said on Wednesday.

The official said that it is in violation of the Articles of Association of DAWB, which clearly enjoins that nominated members on the board should be "persons actively engaged in animal welfare work in the state".

Both the said nominees of the Kejriwal government clearly did not posses any experience in the field of animal welfare, as required by the Articles of Association of the DAWB, the official said.

"Apart from this, in the category of nominations to be made from the 'gaushalas' of Delhi, the AAP government nominated five representatives from a single organisation Gosadan Foundation despite numerous other gaushala bodies doing commendable work in the city," said the official.

Highlighting the above discrepancies in the reconstitution of the DAWB, the Delhi L-G has noted that "Rakesh Kumar Gaur has been nominated as a member of DAWB, even though the retired officer is not clear from vigilance angle" and that "while Sabeena Gadihoke may prove to be a valuable resource in related fields, she apparently does not posses any experience in the field of animal welfare, as required by the Articles of Association of the Board".

The L-G has sent the file back to the Chief Minister with the observation to "review the proposal of the reconstitution of DAWB/executive committee and ensure that the members being nominated possess impeccable character and integrity, have worked for the welfare of animals, and that the board so constituted is representative of varied related organisations. Since considerable time has already lapsed, the proposal may be resubmitted within two weeks for my considerationa".

According to the source, the L-G also noted that "organisations or institutions like DAWB are constituted by different governments to cater to the requirements of specific areas that require niche expertise which is generally not available with the government. Persons with such expertise on such boards etc. ensure that required advice on issues, which may otherwise go unnoticed/unattended in day-to-day administration, is made available to the government for the welfare of the segment aimed at".

Disposing the file, the L-G noted, "I have on many occasions pointed out inordinate delays and lackadaisical approach on the part of the ministers in disposal of files pertaining to important public works and critical issues of governance. I would again advise the Chief Minister to address such concerns and review the progress of all matters pending before the ministers, in public interest."

