'Delhi L-G targeting me', says AAP's Jasmine Shah after discom snub

New Delhi, Feb 11 After Delhi L-G V.K. Saxena on Saturday removed AAP spokesperson Jasmine Shah and three other AAP government nominees from boards of power discoms in Delhi, Shah termed the allegations levelled against him as 'nonsense', 'slanderous' and 'without a shred of evidence'.

Issuing a statement, the AAP spokesperson said, "The allegations of causing financial loss levelled by the L-G against me are laughable, complete nonsense, slanderous and without a shred of evidence. The L-G is abusing his high constitutional office every single day to do BJP's bidding with complete disregard for the constitutional norms and SC judgments.

"It is becoming clear that I am being targeted personally by the L-G in a calculated and pre-meditated manner, starting with the illegal sealing of my office at DDCD (Dialogue & Development Commission of Delhi) last November. I would only like to ask the L-G what is my fault? That I am a young, educated professional holding degrees from IIT Madras and Columbia University who dared to sacrifice his career to serve the people of my country under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal?"

Shah also said that prior to his appointment to the discom board, along with Naveen Gupta and two other professionals in 2019, only bureaucrats were appointed to the board.

"A study on their performance showed that they did not contribute anything to the discoms and often skipped board meetings. Keeping this in mind, CM Arvind Kejriwal decided to appoint qualified professionals on the board to oversee the performance of discoms," Shah claimed in the statement.

"In our tenure as directors, all the three discoms have emerged as India's top-ranked discoms in a study of 60 discoms across 23 consumer service parameters published by the Central government. They have among the lowest T&D losses in the country today, and are leading Delhi's ambitious transition to renewable power and electric vehicles, and providing free, 24x7 electricity to two crore residents of Delhi. But the L-G doesn't want that and therefore wants to revert back to the old system of appointing bureaucrats to oversee discoms," Shah said.

