Delhi LG forwards civil society's complaint on liquor licenses to chief secretary

New Delhi, July 25 Delhi Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena has forwarded a complaint of a civil organisation to the Chief Secretary in connection with irregularities in awarding liquor licenses.

According to a source, LG Saxena has forwarded a complaint by an eminent organisation of jurists, lawyers and eminent citizens prima facie establishing 'grave irregularities in award of liquor licenses', to the Chief Secretary for verification and probe.

Saxena has also asked the Chief Secretary to submit a report to him and the Chief Minister within a fortnight, said the source.

As per the source, the complaint that alleges cartelization, facilitating monopolies and favouring blacklisted firms, brings out that the same was done in a deliberate and premeditated violation of the new Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

The LGA is expected to take appropriate action as per law on the basis of the report.

