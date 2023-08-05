Delhi LG to re-dedicate 187 year-old St James Church on Sunday

New Delhi, Aug 5 Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) V. K Saxena will re-dedicate the renovated and restored 187 year-old heritage St James’ Church at Kashmere Gate on Sunday.

The restoration and renovation works have been done by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), with support from INTACH.

During the occasion, Bishop of Delhi, Reverend Dr. Paul Swarup and Presbyter of the Church, Reverend Pratik Pillai will also be present.

“As part of his persistent efforts to preserve Delhi’s heritage, the LG, in November 2022, directed DDA to undertake restoration and preservation of this iconic and grand house of faith.

“This Church also known as Skinner’s Church, was lying in a dilapidated condition for several years and DDA has been able to achieve a thorough overhaul in a record time,” the LG office said.

On May, 27, the LG visited the Church to review the progress of works, where he directed the concerned officials and curators to ensure diligent preservation by retaining the originality of the heritage structure.

The Church, apart from serving its parishioners, will also serve as a major attraction for tourists visiting the nearby monuments like Red Fort, Jama Masjid and the popular Chandni Chowk among others.

LG, while inspecting the renovation work of the Church on different occasions, had instructed the officials to strictly ensure that the originality of the heritage structure is retained.

St. James’ Church is known to be the official church of the British Viceroy of India in Delhi.

LG has been stressing that the Church building and its vicinity be developed in such a manner that it becomes a prominent landmark in the city.

St James’ Church is one of the oldest churches in the city and is part of the Church of North India Diocese of Delhi.

Restoration of the Church assumes great significance as this area has close proximity with several historical monuments in the Old Delhi and is frequented by thousands of visitors every day.

LG office said that preservation of the heritage has been a focus area of LG, Saxena, who, ever since taking over in May last year, has personally initiated and monitored the restoration of heritage structures like Gole Market, Anang Tal Baoli, Nizamuddin Basti and Mehrauli Archaeological Park among others.

He recently directed DDA to take over the restoration and renovation of the historic Qila Rai Pithora of Maharaja Prithviraj Chauhan.

