Delhi ordinance row: Aravind Kejriwal gets Stalin's support in his fight against Centre

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 1 : Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday met with Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin here and got his support in their fight against Centre's ordinance on control over administrative services in the national capital.

In a joint press conference, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin said that DMK would strongly oppose the bill replacing the Delhi services ordinance and appealed to other leaders of the Opposition to support Aravind Kejriwal in his fight against the Ordinance.

"Arvind Kejriwal is a good friend...Modi-led BJP government is pressuring Delhi Union territory and AAP government there, by using Lt Governor. BJP government will bring a bill(To replace the ordinance) on Delhi and DMK will strongly oppose it," Tamil Nadu CM Stalin said.

"We had a discussion on other leaders' views and I appeal to all leaders to support Arvind Kejriwal," he added.

Arvind Kejriwal thanked MK Stalin for his support. "Met with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Thiru M.K. Stalin in Chennai, today, to seek his support against the unconstitutional and undemocratic ordinance brought by the Modi Government," Kejriwal tweeted after the meeting.

"On behalf of the people of Delhi, I wholeheartedly thank Thiru @mkstalin

for his support. The DMK will extend its full support to the people of Delhi in the Parliament," Kejriwal added.

In the Joint press conference, Kejriwal said that he had sought an appointment with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and its senior leader Rahul Gandhi for seeking support in the ordinance issue.

"I have sought an appointment with Congress President Kharge ji and Rahul ji, and I am waiting for their response. I am confident that Congress will support us," he said.

Kejriwal had on May 23 embarked on a nationwide tour to seek support from the Opposition parties against the Ordinance.

Kejriwal will meet Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on June 2.

"On June 2, I will meet the Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren ji in Ranchi. Will seek their support against the ordinance passed by the Modi government against the people of Delhi," he said in a subsequent tweet.

The AAP national convenor has so far met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav.

The Union government on May 19 brought an ordinance to notify rules for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) regarding the 'transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters'.

The ordinance was brought to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 and it circumvents the Supreme Court judgement in the Centre vs Delhi case.

